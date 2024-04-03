NISD Education Foundation welcomes Gena Norris

Many people know Gena Norris as the spouse of legendary martial arts actor, Chuck Norris, but the featured speaker at the Navasota ISD Education Foundation annual fundraising dinner is a businesswoman that spends countless hours fighting to promote family values. The Education Foundation helps teachers and students by awarding grants for ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!