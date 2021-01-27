NISD extends FFCRA for employees

Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted Thursday, Jan. 21 to adopt a resolution that extends benefits to school employees that were previously covered under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).

The FFCRA previously covered full or partial employee salaries for staff who had to miss work due to one of six approved reasons. Salaries were paid in full for 10 days or 80 hours up to $511 per day if they were under federal, state or local quarantine isolation related to COVID-19; were advised by a healthcare provider to quarantine or were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and were seeking a medical diagnosis.

Employees were paid two-thirds of their daily salary for up to 10 days (80 hours) if they were caring for an individual that was subject to a self-quarantine; caring for child whose school or daycare closed due to COVID-19 or they were experiencing another condition that was specified by the State Health Department. Employees could utilize personal time to compensate the one-third daily pay rate not covered by FFCRA.

Derek Bowman, the Director of Personnel and Administrative Services at NISD stated in the fall semester 63 employees used FFCRA funds totaling 425.5 days. Since the return from Christmas break, Bowman said 18 employees have been out for a total of 105 days.

Musick said to the surprise of many including himself, FFCRA was not extended before the Dec. 31, 2020 expiration date. The approval by the NISD School Board will extend benefits to employees following the same guidelines previously covered under FFCRA. In addition, the resolution is backdated to Jan. 1, 2021 to ensure employees who have missed time due to COVID-19 still receive pay.

One important note in the previous FFCRA and newly adopted resolution by NISD is that employees are only allotted 10 days (80 hours) of pay. Any additional time-off may be covered with personal time pay.

COVID-19 CARES ACT

Navasota ISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dr. Ronnie Gonzalez stated the district has submitted $260,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds to Grimes County for reimbursement. Gonzalez said the money is anticipated to be reimbursed as part of CARES ACT money that was granted to Grimes County.

The funds haven’t been reimbursed yet, but Gonzalez stated the funds have been budgeted for and if the funds aren’t reimbursed then the money will be pulled from the bus fuel funds. The money anticipated for reimbursement was spent on variety of items including PPE, hand sanitizer, air purifiers and more.

Counselor of the Year

Musick announced that Navasota High School Counselor Kimberly Finke was awarded the 2020 Region 6 Counselor of the Year award. Due to the announcement being received Jan. 20, Finke was unable to attend the board meeting for recognition to receive her award in person.

Sports Facilities Ceremonies

Musick read through highlights of the school districts January and February calendar including sporting events and was excited to announce the official opening ceremonies and ribbon cuttings for newly renovated Ira Floyd Softball Field and Boenker Baseball Field.

The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 5:55 p.m. for the Lady Rattlers first softball home game. The Rattlers baseball team will hold their ceremony Monday, Feb. 22 at 6:25 p.m. with school board members on hand for both dates to help throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Navasota High School will host their first tennis tournament Thursday, Feb. 25, but due to an early start, an official ceremony for the new tennis facilities will be scheduled later that day. No time has been decided yet.

School Election

Navasota approved an Order of Election with Grimes County Elections and the city of Navasota to host an election Saturday, May 1. Deadline for an interested person to file an application for a place on the ballot is Friday, Feb. 12, at 5 p.m. If no new candidates file for a place on the ballot, the district can vote to cancel the election in February.

Navasota’s next school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15.