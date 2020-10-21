NISD plans to approve ratings

Navasota Independent School District held a public hearing Monday, Oct. 19, to receive an accountability update and hear campus plans for improvement from principals at each individual campus.

On the A-F Accountability Rating System, Navasota ISD received a D, scoring a 64 out of 100 in 2017-2018. The following year the district improved by five points but still at a D district wide. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Education Agency (TEA) did not release for the 2019-2020 school year so campuses that were placed on an improvement plan have to remain on that plan throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

Navasota High School

Navasota High School received a C Accountability Rating for 2018-2019 scoring a 75 out of 100. Accountability Ratings are calculated using STAAR Performance (40% of grade), College, Career and Military Readiness CCMR (40%) and Graduation Rate makes up the final 20%.

NHS Improvement Plan Goals:

• Navasota High School will aim for a “B” on the state A-F Accountability System using curriculum established by the district to meet or exceed state standards in all content areas and producing college, career, and military graduates.

• Navasota High School will foster an environment that is enjoyable and safe to learn for all students and staff.

• Navasota High School will encourage the participation of parent and community members in all aspects of the education of students.

Navasota Junior High

Navasota Junior High received an F in 2018-2019 scoring 53 of 100. NJH Principal Monica Guerrero said she knows the rating is unacceptable and she doesn’t want to appear before the school board again with an F rating.

NJH Improvement Plan Goals:

• Navasota Junior High will be recognized as a C campus or better on the 2021 state accountability system.

• Navasota Junior High students will be instructed by highly qualified teachers.

• Navasota Junior High will create an environment that focuses on student safety and high expectations for all students and staff.

High Point Elementary

High Point Elementary received a C rating, scoring 70 out of 100 in 2018-2019.

High Point Improvement Plan Goals:

• High Point Elementary will receive consistent quality instruction for all students, using curriculum established by the district to improve student achievement to meet or master state standards in all content areas and become a B or better campus by May 2021.

• To ensure employee recruitment, development, support, and retention of highly effective teachers, administrators, and other instructional staff.

• Promote community partnerships that encourage participation and parental involvement in all aspects of the education of our students.

• Provide a safe, nurturing, positive, and secure learning environment for students and staff.

John C. Webb Elementary

Webb Elementary scored a D, 67 out of 100 in 2018-2019.

Webb Improvement Plan Goals:

• John C. Webb students will be instructed using curriculum established by the district to meet or exceed state standards in all content areas.

• John C. Webb students will be instructed by highly qualified teachers.

• John C. Webb parents and community members are welcomed and encouraged to participate in all aspects of the education of the students.

• Campus Report Card: John C. Webb will be recognized as a B campus by August 2021.

Brule Elementary

Brule Elementary received a C rating, scoring 74 out of 100 in 2018-2019.

Brule Improvement Plan Goals:

• Brule Elementary students will be instructed using curriculum established by the district to meet or exceed state standards in all content areas.

• Brule Elementary students will be instructed by highly qualified teachers.

• At Brule Elementary, all parents and community members are welcomed and encouraged to participate in all aspects of the education of the students.

• Campus Report Card: Brule will be recognized as a B campus by August 2021.

Bizzell Academy

Bizzell Academy received a C rating, scoring 74 out of 100 in 2018-2019.

Bizzell Improvement Plan Goals:

• Bizzell Academy will increase graduation with endorsement by 50% by June 4, 2021

• Bizzell Academy will increase the graduation rate with a CCMR point to include 80% of students by June 4, 2021

• Bizzell Academy will foster quality in education by professional development for teachers based on the needs of students and the campus.

Action Items

• Approved Board Procedures with an amendment reading board members may not serve more than two consecutive one-year terms as Board President or Vice President. The amendment was to ensure the exclusion of treasurer and secretary from the wording.

• Approved purchase of new track equipment in the amount of $100,276.40 money that is already in the budget.

• Approved the purchase of 36 new security cameras at Navasota Junior High totaling $67,500. The money is in the budget.

• Approved 2020 Levy Tax Roles.

• Approved District Asynchronous Plan.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting is Monday, Nov. 16.