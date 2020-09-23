NPD promotes two officers

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt announced Thursday, Sept. 17 that two Navasota Police Officers received promotions. Travis Mullins was promoted from Patrol to the Criminal Investigations Division and Troy Green promoted from Patrol to Corporal.

Mullins is a veteran who served in the United States Army from 1998 to 2001. While in college he joined Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC). After completing college in 2016, he re-enlisted with the Army until 2014 attaining the rank of Captain and serving in two combat tours. Mullins began his law enforcement career in 2014 and came to Navasota in August 2019.

Green is also a veteran who joined the army in 1980 and retired in 2012. He attained the rank of Master First Sergeant in the Army Reserve. Green began his law enforcement career in 1997 and came to Navasota in September 2019. He attended college at West Texas A&M.