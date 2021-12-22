Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
NPD standing up to cancer

Navasota Police Department made a monetary donation to Shelby Binford Wednesday, Dec. 15, as part of their No Shave November fundraiser. Several years ago, Navasota Police officers, city staff and the community began donating money to wear a beard during the month of November. The cause, which benefits a community member battling cancer, has even generated donations from the non-bearded. This year Binford was presented with the donation. Keep her in your prayers as she continues her battle. Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra

