NTA unveils new season, new show, new lobby

Navasota Theatre Alliance (NTA) opened its renovated lobby last weekend for the first show of the season, “The 39 Steps.” Performances continue each weekend through Oct. 8.

Patrick Barlow’s comedy is a spoof on the Alfred Hitchcock film and John Buchan novel of the same name. The show features four actors playing all the roles in the story with many other Hitchcock references thrown in to delight the audience.

The show is directed by Keith Marrocco, and features Justin Lindsey, Gentry Leonard, Irina Shatruck and Harvard Ruiz portraying a variety of humorous characters.

“These actors are putting their hearts and souls into these characters,” said Marrocco. “They’re having fun doing it and the audience will easily pick up on that. It’s a really enjoyable show to direct, and I’m so excited for opening night.”

“This is the first show Keith has directed for us,” said NTA Board President, Joyce Yorek. “Audiences are going to laugh their heads off, especially if they’re Hitchcock fans at all. There are funny references to so many different Hitchcock movies.”

The 39 Steps show is sponsored in part by Taylor Creative (Play Director Sponsor) and NerdBee (Concessions Sponsor). Season tickets, as well as tickets for individual performances, are on sale on the NTA web site, www. NavasotaTheatre.org.

NTA’s 38th season is partially funded through a leadership grant from Carol Garnett and through Hotel Occupancy Tax revenues from the City of Navasota, distributed through The Arts Council. Performances are held at Navasota Theatre Alliance, 104 W. Washington Avenue historic downtown Navasota, directly across from Prosperity Bank.