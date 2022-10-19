Officer assaulted at Renaissance

TODD MISSION - A Grimes County Sheriff’s Officer was injured while working off-duty security at the Texas Renaissance Festival in Plantersville Sunday, Oct. 19. A joint press release issued by Navasota Police Department and Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, stated several officers from NPD and GCSO were working off-duty security at TRF when a disturbance took place around 7:15 p.m. near a tavern.

Officers responded to break up the verbal altercation. one A 34-year-old male, Ry- cer the an Unak, of Concho, Arizona, was intoxicated and arguing with patrons in reference to his dog. While officers attempted to diffuse the situation, Unak struck one of the officers. During arrest Unak’s dog bit of the patrons. The offisustained minor injuries and was treated and released at a local hospital.

Unak was arrested and taken to Grimes County Jail, charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, a 3rd Degree Felony and Resisting Arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor. Unak’s dog was quarantined at a local veterinary clinic for observation.

As of Oct. 12, Unak remained in the Grimes County Jail on a $17,500 bond.