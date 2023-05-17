Officer rear-ended during crash response

A Navasota Police Officer was rear-ended while responding to a separate accident on Texas 6 northbound May 13.

Navasota Police responded around 11 a.m. to Texas 6 northbound at the Navasota River bridge for a report of a single vehicle car crash. Officers said the vehicle struck the river bridge barriers and was disabled in the left lane of traffic. The accident may have been attributed to wet road conditions from recent rain.

A Navasota Police patrol unit parked behind the crashed vehicle and a second police unit parked south of the crash to divert and slow traffic to the right lane. A vehicle traveling northbound changed lanes between the two patrol units, then crashed into the rear of the first patrol unit.

The Navasota Police Officer stated he was about to exit the patrol unit but saw the approaching vehicle, so he braced for impact. Occupants of the vehicle were treated on scene by medics. After being screened by medics, the officer was transported to the hospital by law enforcement for scans and was released later that afternoon.

A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper was requested to investigate the crash involving the police unit.

Navasota Police Chief said this accident should serve as a learning lesson and reminder to travelers, “Slow down on wet roads and when first responders have lights activated - move over and slow down.”