Pedestrian struck by dump truck

A Houston man, 37-year-old Michael Robertson, was killed when he was struck by a dump truck during a downpour Sunday, May 14.

Around 4:25 a.m. Navasota Police responded to Texas 6 southbound between Texas 90 and Texas 105 East for reports of a commercial vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officers located a male laying in the middle of the highway. He was dead on arrival and didn’t have identification.

Approximately 100 yards from the body was a dump truck laying on its side in the median. The driver of the dump stated the roadway was dark and it was raining heavily. As he was driving, he saw something in the middle of the highway and attempted to slow down. He approached closer and noticed it was a person. The driver conducted an evasive maneuver attempting to not strike the person, but ultimately still struck the person and lost control of the vehicle rolling over in the median.

The driver was treated on scene and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Mark Laughlin. Officers located Robertson’s next of kin the following day.

The investigation determined Robertson was walking northbound in the main lanes of Texas 6 prior to being struck.

Texas Department of Public Safety, Navasota Fire Department and Grimes County Sheriff Office all assisted. Texas 6 was shut down for several hours due to the rain and safety of officers, while the crash investigation was completed.