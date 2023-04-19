Officers pursue stolen vehicle

A trio of suspects were arrested April 11 after leading police on a high-speed pursuit into College Station.

Navasota Police Officers were working traffic enforcement on Texas 6 around 10:20 p.m. when they observed a vehicle traveling 110 mph in a 75-mph zone. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled north. Officers verified the vehicle was reported stolen in Waller County.

The pursuit continued into College Station where College Station Police joined in. The vehicle crashed on Princeton Circle in College Station and the occupants fled on foot. Around 1:30 a.m., College Station Police Officers located the suspects, Romeo Jackson, 17 of Waller; Johnathan Bennett, 17 of Prairie View; and a juvenile.

During the arrest, CSPD located narcotics and firearms. Jackson and Bennett were booked into the Brazos County Jail. The juvenile was booked into the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center.

Jackson was charged with Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle and Evading Arrest. He remains in jail on bonds totaling $10,000. Bennett was charged with Evading Arrest, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana greater than 2 ounces. He remains in jail on bonds totaling $13,000. Navasota Police are also filing charges for Evading and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.