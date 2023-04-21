Two arrested in early morning assault

Two Navasota men were arrested Friday following an early morning assault.

Around 7:45 a.m. Navasota Police responded to the 700 block of Doris Street and met with a female juvenile who stated she was assaulted by 18-year-old Leonard Jessie.

During the assault the victim stated she fled to another residence. The accused assailant reportedly followed her into the residence and continued to assault her and stole an item from her before fleeing.

Officers located him in a nearby residence and he was arrested and charged with Assault Family Violence – Impeding Breathe, Robbery and Burglary of a Habitation.

During the investigation, 20-year-old Trayvon Jessie threatened violence against the victim’s family.

Around 2 p.m. NPD along with Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety executed arrest and search warrants. Trayvon was located at the 500 block of West Washington Avenue. He was arresting for a Terroristic Threat warrant.