Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
LARRY JOHN KOPECKY 1951 – 2023
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 2 days ago
Last updated 2 days ago
Read so far

One air-lifted in solo crash Thursday

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing editor
September 07, 2023 - 22:50
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a single vehicle accident on Texas 30 near CR 175 that left one person seriously injured.

Around 8:06 p.m. Sept. 7, a Ford F-250 was traveling eastbound on Texas 30. The driver straightened out a slight curve in the roadway and struck a pole at CR 175.

The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, was air-lifted to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan with serious injuries.

 

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2023