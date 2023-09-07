One air-lifted in solo crash Thursday

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a single vehicle accident on Texas 30 near CR 175 that left one person seriously injured.

Around 8:06 p.m. Sept. 7, a Ford F-250 was traveling eastbound on Texas 30. The driver straightened out a slight curve in the roadway and struck a pole at CR 175.

The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, was air-lifted to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan with serious injuries.