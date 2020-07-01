One injured in shooting

Navasota Police were dispatched to CHI Grimes St. Joseph Hospital in Navasota at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30 for reports of a gunshot patient. After visiting with the 19-year old male victim who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, Navasota Police Lieutenant Michael Mize said officer learned the shooting occurred on the 800 block of Millican Street.

Mize said a physical assault occurred between females then two males joined in. The shooter was identified as Jamarious Gage, age 17, from Navasota. Gage fled the scene with Adrian Fleeks, an 18-year old female, also from Navasota. Gage and Fleeks were located at a residence on the 300 block of Northside Street.

The second female, a juvenile, was located a short time later. Fleeks and the juvenile were both issued citations. Gage was booked into the Grimes County Jail charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and Possession of Marijuana.

As of Tuesday afternoon, June 30, Gage remained in jail on a $115,000 bond.

The shooting victim was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan and has since been released.