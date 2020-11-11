One suspect arrested in West Side shooting

A suspect identified as Dontrell Richardson, age 24 from Navasota, was arrested for a shooting that occurred Thursday, Nov. 5.

Navasota Police responded to a report shots fired on the 700 block of West Virginia Street. While officers were driving to the scene, a witness described the shooter and stated he was fleeing the scene in a red pickup truck.

The truck was located on the 300 block of East Blackshear Street by Navasota Investigators. Officers conducted a felony traffic stop. While giving commands to the occupants of the truck, Roosevelt Ellis, age 50 from Navasota, began yelling at officers loudly enough that his voice overshadowed the commands they attempted to relay to the occupants of the truck.

Ellis ignored warnings from officers and was subsequently arrested for Interfering with Police Duties, a Class B Misdemeanor.

The occupants from the truck were detained and interviewed. The driver was released but Richardson, the passenger, was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony.

Officers spoke with witnesses who stated they saw Richardson shoot at persons in a nearby housing complex. No injuries were reported in the incident.

During the course of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on the 700 block of West Virginia. Officers seized narcotics and other evidence related to the investigation. Navasota Police Investigators stated several more charges are pending.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are urged to call Navasota Police Department and speak with an investigator, 936-825-6410.