Pets With a Mission at the Library

Pets With a Mission will be at Navasota Public Library as part of the Summer Reading Program on four separate dates.

Children will read oneon- one to certified therapy dogs June 9, June 23, July 14 and July 28 from 10-11 a.m. Deborah Shahmoradi, Library Coordinator for the non-profit organization said, “A child who may be struggling with reading won’t feel embarrassed when reading to a dog because the dog does not care if they are a good reader. The therapy dog just loves spending time with them and that bond allows the child to focus on reading and improving their literacy skills. What a unique and ‘pawsitive’ experience this is for the young patrons of the library!”

The events are free, but space is limited so registration is required. An adult must accompany children. For more information on Pets With a Mission visit, petswithamission.org. The Library is located at 1411 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Call 936-825-6744 for more information or visit their website, navasotatx. gov/public-library or follow them on Facebook, facebook. com/navasotatx.gov.