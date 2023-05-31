Sechelski: It’s never too late, too early to do something with your life

Purpose and service to others are virtues that Navasota native Cody Sechelski once gave little thought to. Recalling the man he was before God “transformed” his life, he said, “I was a straight up loser with nothing but a bad name, a bad reputation and three sentences to prison. Now, I have a beautiful family. I’m a minister. I own multiple businesses. I am blessed!”

Redemption

In 2010, Cody was sent to the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville after his conviction on multiple drug charges. The September day that he experienced God’s love for the first time in his life, and his November baptism, are etched in his heart and his mind.

Cody said, “I never looked back. I got involved with ministries and Bible studies. I was sent to a unit where I could go to college. I spent the rest of my time learning about God and doing everything I could to make myself better.”

Since his early release in 2014, Cody credits “great” mentoring and a foundation built on faith with the confidence to start his own residential and commercial contracting company, Afresh Vision Enterprises. Other business undertakings include JIMCO Investments, Masterbuilt Investments and Masterbuilt Kids Early Childhood Center at Masterbuilt Ministries Church.

From straight As to meth?

When marital problems arise, children are often left to navigate situations on their own that they are illequipped to deal with.

Cody said of his childhood, “My mom and dad gave me what they had their knowledge and their experiences of life. They provided for me the best they could and the best they knew how.”

The Sechelski’s marital problems came to a head for Cody when he was in the eighth grade.

He said, “That’s when my world went in the wrong direction. I was just kind of left out there. That caused me to start hanging around different people and making bad choices because I didn’t have the discipline and care at home that I needed at that time.”

He continued, “I had straight As. I did very good in school. I was very active in sports but once it happened, it happened fast.”

Cody’s first encounter with the justice system came at age 12 over alcohol. He went to a juvenile facility several times but “every town has drugs” and they were easy to obtain.

Cody said, “Once I was exposed to drugs…they were the center and focal point of my life. From the moment I started using drugs, I never stopped and that led to jail and prison.”

“A changed man”

By his third incarceration, 25-year old Cody had become a father. One day, about two months into his sentence, he received a letter from his mother with a photo of his son. As chance would have it, Cody was approached by a man named Jody Spartan.

Cody said, “He looked like anything but a Christian. A bald-headed guy full of tattoos. I know the game. I’m thinking this guy is coming up to me for anything but God.”

Looking at the photo of his son, tears began to fall. That’s when Spartan asked, “Brother, can I pray for you?”

Cody said, “All I can tell you is that was the first time I was touched with the love of God. I got stronger and stronger and when I got out I was a changed man.”

For the Sechelski family, the hurts of the past have been reconciled.

Cody said, “God has used my faith to transform my mom, my dad, my brother and my wife.”

Life with purpose

According to Cody, drugs and alcohol are tools used “to cover up the hurt.” While prison ministries and churches are valuable, when it comes to changing lives “the person has to want it.”

Cody said, “If my change wasn’t for me, then it wasn’t real. It has to be greater than my wife and my kids. It has to be personal. I wanted to change for me because I was tired of the results I was getting.”

Has he experienced hometown skepticism?

Cody replied, “Very much so and rightly so. I’m probably still working on it in some peoples’ minds and that’s OK.”

Cody continued, “Life is meant to be enjoyed. I know happier people in prison than out here! It doesn’t mean you don’t have challenges, obstacles, tragedies, or things that happen but those things are moments, they’re not a lifestyle. In your lifestyle, you should be happy, joyful, creative and surrounded by people that love and support you, and you need to be giving that same to other people. That’s what life is about. I want to help people find their vision, their purpose and their mission in life.”

“Every person on this planet has a purpose,” Cody said. “If you have hope, if you put in the work and the time, you will never regret it. You will be blessed!”