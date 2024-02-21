Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
MARILYN SUE FRENZEL (LEBECK) 1968 – 2024
Next article
Iola 4-H Club offers Teddy Bear Hugs of Hope

Planning for the Grimes County of 2074

February 21, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

County Engineer Jonathan Steiber was sworn in Dec. 4 and has hit the floor running but he has also proceeded with caution when it comes to making changes. One important long-term need Steiber has identified for Grimes County is thoroughfare planning. According to Steiber, Grimes County already has a thoroughfare plan ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024