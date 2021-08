Reese Jacobs, granddaughter of Donnie and Kathy Jacobs of Plantersville, is the 2021 World Champion in Girls Goat Tying. Jacobs won the title competing in the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Des Moines, Iowa, the week of June 20-26. According to a press release from the NJHFR, 1,024 contestants from five Canadian Provinces, Mexico and 44 US States competed for 14 world champion titles. Courtesy photo