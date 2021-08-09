Teague selected as a 2021 Emerging Leader Honoree

AUSTIN (August 2, 2021) – Stacey Teague of Citizens State Bank has been selected as an Emerging Leader in the banking industry by the Texas Bankers Foundation and will be honored at the Texas Bankers Association’s 136th Annual Convention in Austin during a special awards luncheon on August 26.

President and CEO of Citizens State Bank, Aaron Flencher said, “We were excited to get the news Stacey had been selected as an Emerging Leader in Texas Banking. She will continue to be a big part of the success of Citizens State Bank in the years to come.”

Launched in 2019 by the Texas Bankers Foundation in collaboration with the Bank Leadership Council, the Emerging Leader Award honors bankers who have had a positive impact on the banking industry and who represent the best values of Texas community banking.

Although Teague did not join the banking industry until 2015, she has had a positive impact on Citizens State Bank in just a few years. She began her banking career as a compliance officer and internal auditor and was promoted to vice president of compliance.

She has worked to improve the overall performance of the compliance department, as well as policies and procedures — and as a result, improved the bank’s overall regulatory rating.

Teague is the chair of the bank’s Compliance Committee, Enterprise Risk Management Committee and Internal Audit Committee. She has also served on the board of the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce.

To be honored, bankers must have five years of experience in banking, be an employee of a TBA member banking institution and be nominated by the bank president, CEO or board chairman.

“We are both excited and very proud to recognize the 2021 Emerging Leader Award recipients and our third class of honorees,” said Chris Furlow, president & CEO of the Texas Bankers Association. “This diverse group of outstanding bankers will help lead the Texas banking industry into the future and we’re thrilled to celebrate the work they’re doing throughout the state of Texas.”

For 32 years, the Texas Bankers Association and Foundation have honored those who have served in the banking industry for 50 years or more. The Foundation has since expanded its awards portfolio to recognize banks and TBA members who give back to the community, promote financial literacy and showcase excellence in their fields.