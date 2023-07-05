Plantersville man facing 7th DWI

A 47-year-old Plantersville man, Joseph Kwiatkowski, is facing his seventh DWI charge following an arrest in Navasota June 23.

Around 8 p.m. Navasota Police responded to a reckless driving call on Texas 6. The driver was reportedly speeding and swerving in-between lanes heading south toward Navasota city limits. An officer observed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Kwiatkowski allegedly showed several signs of intoxication, and an investigation was conducted. He was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize said Kwiatkowski’s arrest history shows he was arrested six previous times for DWI and because of the previous offense,s his charge was enhanced to a third-degree felony.

Kwiatkowski was booked into Grimes County Jail on $10,000 bond.