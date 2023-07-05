NPD nab two on Texas 6

Two people in separate speeding incidents were arrested on Texas 6 by Navasota Police Officers.

Officers were enforcing traffic laws on Texas 6 around 11:50 p.m. June 23, when they observed a vehicle reportedly traveling over 95 MPH. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Jonte McGee, 22, of Houston. Officers detected a strong odor of marijuana, so the vehicle was searched.

During the search officers seized marijuana and a stolen firearm. McGee was arrested and booked into the Grimes County Jail on charges of Theft of a Firearm, a State Jail felony; Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor and Posession of Marijuana greater than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor. His bonds totaled $8,000.

June 24

Navasota Police responded to a reckless driver call June 24, around 6 p.m. on Texas 6. The caller stated the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Officers located the vehicle and observed it driving around 90 MPH swerving between two lanes. The vehicle was pulled over and the driver was identifi ed as 31-year-old Dylan Kalister of Cypress. Officers detected a strong odor of marijuana and conducted a search.

NPD seized several ounces of marijuana, over 16 grams of cocaine and paraphernalia related to narcotics sales. Kalister was arrested for Manufacturing/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, a first-degree felony and Possession of Marijuana, a State Jail Felony. He was booked into Grimes County Jail on bonds totaling $25,000.