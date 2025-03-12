Plantersville, Todd Mission hosting mayoral elections

Several municipalities are hosting elections May 3, including contested races for mayor in Todd Mission and Plantersville.

Todd Mission is hosting a regular election and a special election. Incumbent mayor, George Coulam, is being challenged by Stephen Mensing. Mike Eubank is being challenged by Kent Merritt for council place 5. Heather Moon–Whinnery is running unopposed for place 4.

Todd Mission is also hosting a special election for council position 1, an unexpired term. Filing deadline for the special election ended March 3.

City of Plantersville

Plantersville has two candidates for mayor. Kimberly “Kim” Allphin is challenging incumbent, Karen Hale.

There are also three candidates vying for two alderman positions, incumbent, Sonya Brewer, Brett Bratcher and Sandra Kuta.

Sales Tax

Three municipalities have sales tax on the ballot. Iola and Bedias have a proposition for “Reauthorization of sales tax for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.”

The Town of Anderson has a proposition on the ballot for “Adoption of local sales tax for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.”

Voting information

The final day to register to vote in the May 3 election is Thursday, April 3. First day of early voting begins Tuesday, April 22. Early voting ends Tuesday, April 29.

Early voting locations

• Historical Courthouse, 100 S. Main Street, Anderson Texas, 77830.

• Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive, Navasota, Texas, 77868.

Early voting locations will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The final day for ballot by mail applications and Federal Post Card (FPC) applications is Tuesday, April 22. Applications must be received by the Grimes County Elections Office (not postmarked) by the deadline.

Election day is Saturday, May 3. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election day polling locations

In addition to the Historical Courthouse and Navasota Center, there will be five other polling locations open on election day.

• Carver Building, 1602 S LaSalle Street, Navasota, Texas, 77868.

• Iola Community Center, 7264 Main Street, Iola, Texas, 77861.

• Bedias Civic Center, 3562 Main Street, Bedias, Texas, 77831.

• Plantersville Town Hall, 11335 Lodge Lane, Plantersville, Texas, 77363.

• Todd Mission City Hall, 21718 FM 1774, Todd Mission Texas, 77363.

For more information about Grimes County Elections, visit, https://grimescountytexas.gov.