Pointing in the wrong direction

A Navasota man, 39-year old Zeke Rueda, was arrested after pointing a gun out the window of a vehicle.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated that at approximately 7:26 p.m. Navasota Police Officers received reports of a person pointing a gun out of a vehicle near the intersection of Jewitt and Piedmont Streets.

After a brief time, officers located the vehicle at the 900 block of South LaSalle Street in the TJ’s Grocery store parking lot.

Rueda was arrested and transported to the Grimes County Jail. He was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, a class B misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.