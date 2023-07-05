Potential growth on the horizon

Navasota ISD Board of Trustees voted to adopt a resolution against disapproving a Petition for Detachment and Annexation for two properties located on FM 244.

Prior to the monthly board meeting June 20, a special hearing in compliance with Texas Education Code 13.051H was held. The property includes 11.98 acres, 6193 FM 244, of Bryce and Christina Haynes and 40.07 acres, 5873 FM 244, of the DL Akin Properties.

Navasota ISD and petitioning parties were allotted 15 minutes each to present to the school board. NISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations presented for the district. Gonzalez presented the steps for filing a Petition for Detachment and Annexation according to the Texas Education Code.

Education Code 13.051H - At the hearing, each board of trustees shall consider the educational interests of the current students residing or future students expected to reside in the affected territory and in the affected districts and the social, economic, and educational effects of the proposed boundary change. After the conclusion of the hearing, each board of trustees shall make findings as to the educational interests of the current students residing or future students expected to reside in the affected territory and in the affected districts and as to the social, economic, and educational effects of the proposed boundary change and shall, on the basis of those findings, adopt a resolution approving or disapproving the petition.

“Our presentation tonight will consist of educational advantages Navasota ISD offers compared to Anderson-Shiro CISD,” stated Gonzalez. “We will also share the financial impact to Navasota ISD if the territories were detached from the school district.”

Gonzalez presented what he believes are educational advantages including NISD students having the opportunity to earn up to 60 hours of college credit hours through University of Texas On Ramps, dual credit and advanced placement classes. He also stated with larger graduating classes it increases the percentage of students automatically accepted into major universities because of class rank.

Navasota ISD voters passed a $63 million bond in 2017 that allowed the district to make positive changes including advancements in Career and Technology Education. Gonzalez said the district offers an array of programs that allow students to earn certifications in a variety of careers including cosmetology, automotive technology, nursing, welding and more. Gonzalez also referenced various student clubs such as the LEO Club, HOSAand more.

Financially, Gonzalez said the Akin property was assessed at $880,380 in 2022 and the Haynes property was assessed at $444,210. He said detachment of the two properties would reduce NISD’s values by $1,324,000.00. Gonzalez stated there are currently two students in question, a ninth grader and a student about to begin kindergarten. Gonzalez stated based on the Education Code the district recommends not approving the Detachment and Annexation and would love to educate the two students.

Lisa Akins presented on her behalf and read a letter from the owner of the Haynes property. She presented various reasons for the request with the main being proximity. She said from her home to Navasota High School it is a 14-mile drive while it is only 6 miles to Anderson-Shiro High School.

Akins stated her daughter is currently enrolled at Iola ISD as a transfer student because she has someone in Iola that is able to assist with afternoon transportation. She also stated transfers are not guaranteed and must be applied for yearly.

Another point presented were “inconsistencies in boundaries” along 244 starting with their property. She said her neighbor directly to the south is ASCISD and their property starts at the boundary going forward. “Along to the north there are eight properties zoned for NISD then it goes back to Anderson for two properties then back to Navasota for five properties then back to Anderson to the north to [FM] 3090,” she explained.

The board unanimously adopted the resolution against the detachment and Annexation stating it would have a negative economic impact on NISD; the educational interest of current and future students residing in affected territory would be negatively affected and any social impact of the requested detachment and annexation would not be positive or negative to any significant degree and is not sufficient to outweigh the negative economic impact posed to NISD and the negative impact to the current or future students.

The last Petition for Detachment was in 2007 when NISD and Montgomery ISD boards heard a petition from residents of the Rolling Oaks Subdivision. Both boards denied the petition for detachment.

Enrollment projections

NISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick presented highlights of an economic impact study performed by Cooperative Strategies.

According to the study NISD could potentially see an increase of approximately 6,074 additional students which would raise enrollment numbers from kindergarten- 12th grade to approximately 9,000 students.

Musick said predicting the timeframe of the projected growth includes multiple variables but it won’t be overnight. It is projected the growth will take place over the next 20-30 years; however, it could happen in as soon as 15-20 years or as slow as 30-40 years.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting is 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 17.