Predicting a cold Christmas

It isn’t forecast to be the white Christmas many people dream about, but frigid temperatures are on the way.

Artic air is anticipated to sweep through the area beginning Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. North wind of 20-30 mph is anticipated for several hours with possible gusts of 40-plus mph. Wind chill temperatures are predicted to dip to negative 10 degrees by 3-4 p.m.

Multiple consecutive days, potentially five, of freezing temperatures are anticipated. Highs and lows over the next eight days include: Thursday, Dec. 22 (High 61, Low 21); Friday, Dec. 23 (High 31, Low 16); Saturday, Dec. 24 (High 37, Low 20); Christmas Day (High 44, Low 23); Monday, Dec. 26 (High 51, Low 27); Tuesday, Dec. 27 (High 52, Low 30) and Wednesday, Dec. 28 (High 63, Low 31).

Although cool weather may increase the holiday spirit, it also increases the risk of severe damage and high electric bills.

Winter weather tips

Inside

• Keep thermostat 55 degrees or higher. 68 degrees is ideal for energy conservation.

• Open kitchen and bathroom under sink cabinets to allow heated air to circulate around pipes.

• Let indoor faucets drip. Only need a drip, not a steady stream.

Outside

• Protect faucets, outdoor pipes, and pipes in unheated areas with pipe insulation. In a pinch, wrapping them with rags, newspapers, trash bags, plastic foam or even bubble wrap can add needed protection.

• Cover any vents around your home’s foundation.

• Drain water hoses and store them in a garage or shed.

• Drain irrigation water supply lines.

• Protect outdoor electrical pumps.

• Make sure you know where your main water shut-off valve is. Most homes have a master valve or a main water shut-off that will allow you to turn off all the water coming into the house. If you suspect you have a leak, turn the water off at the main shut-off valve.

• If you drain your pipes, do not forget to turn off the power to your water heater if it is electric and turn of the gas supply line the water heater if it is a gas appliance.

How to Thaw Frozen Pipes

• If you turn on a faucet and only a trickle comes out, suspect a frozen pipe. Likely places for frozen pipes include against exterior walls or where your water service enters your home through the foundation.

• Keep the faucet open. As you treat the frozen pipe and the frozen area begins to melt, water will begin to flow through the frozen area. Running water through the pipe will help melt ice in the pipe.

• Apply heat to the section of pipe using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater (kept away from flammable materials), or by wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water. Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove, or other open flame device.

• Apply heat until full water pressure is restored. If you are unable to locate the frozen area, if the frozen area is not accessible, or if you cannot thaw the pipe, call a licensed plumber.

• Check all other faucets in your home to find out if you have additional frozen pipes. If one pipe freezes, others may freeze, too.

Conserve energy - save money

• Set thermostat to 68 degrees.

• Keep doors and windows closed to minimize warm air from escaping the home.

• Wear warm, comfortable clothing to help stay warm indoors instead of adjusting the thermostat.

• Unplug devices that you don’t need.

• Run ceiling fans in reverse to help bring down warm air near the ceiling.

Prevent fires

• Have chimneys inspected and cleaned before burning.

• Ensure all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working properly and have new batteries.

• Inspect plugs on space heaters and NEVER attempt to use heaters that are damaged. Ensure heaters are spaced away from potential fire hazards.

• Have an evacuation plan in case of fire.

Remember to reach out to the elderly to check on their safety, and always protect pets from freezing temperatures.