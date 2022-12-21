Shots fired on Laredo

A Navasota man was arrested after officers responded to a shooting at the 500 block of Laredo Street.

On Dec. 12, at approximately 8:15 a.m., Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and shots fired. Officers met with a witness who described a male carrying a firearm and said he fled the scene in a vehicle.

A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper and NPD officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Camerino Rodriguez, 39, of Navasota, was wearing clothing that matched the description of the suspect. Rodriguez confessed to being at the scene and possessing a firearm.

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, and Rodriguez was arrested and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The case is still under investigation.