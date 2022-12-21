Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Retiring senator named Secretary of State
Next article
Predicting a cold Christmas
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 1 day ago
Last updated 17 hours ago
Read so far

Shots fired on Laredo

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
December 21, 2022 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    CAMERINO

A Navasota man was arrested after officers responded to a shooting at the 500 block of Laredo Street. 

 

On Dec. 12, at approximately 8:15 a.m., Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and shots fired. Officers met with a witness who described a male carrying a firearm and said he fled the scene in a vehicle. 

 

A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper and NPD officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Camerino Rodriguez, 39, of Navasota, was wearing clothing that matched the description of the suspect. Rodriguez confessed to being at the scene and possessing a firearm. 

 

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, and Rodriguez was arrested and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor.

 

The case is still under investigation.  

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2022