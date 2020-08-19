Purcell earns MSC Lifer Award

Laura Cherry Purcell was presented the “Lifer’s Award” by the Music Study Club of Navasota, the Texas Federation of Music Clubs, and the National Federation of Music Clubs. She is being honored for her faithful dedication to the promotion of music in the community, state and nation. She was honored with a ceremony at Navasota City Hall Friday, Aug. 14. Pictured front row left to right: Carolee Botkin, Officer Robert Ghanem, Laura Cherry Purcell, Cynthi Todd, Joyce Jackson, Marilyn Bettes. Back row: Gerald Purcell, Carol Gessner and Jeanette Tanski. Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra