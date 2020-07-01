P&Z approves RV park behind Western Club

The Navasota Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) met Thursday, June 25. After a public hearing with no comments against, commissioners approved a Special Use Permit application submitted by Glenn Fuqua for development of an RV park behind the property at 9524 Highway 6 Loop South, The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall.

RV parks are not currently permitted in B-2 General Business District, necessitating the permit application. Engineer Paul Malek with MBC Management was present to answer commissioners’ questions about drainage, wastewater disposal, lighting, and aesthetics.

The development will be built on 2.271 acres and accommodate 47 RVs and include picnic tables and a barbecue area. According to Malek, the water line is being extended to the south side of the property and a new fire hydrant will be installed in the back, and the driveway will comply with required fire lane widths and turning radius, and red striping to designate fire lanes.

Also discussed were measures to prevent attempts to take up residence beyond the 30-day limit.

Recommending approval of the permit, Community Development Director Lupe Diosdado said, “When the City closed the RV park, the city-owned RV park, we got a lot of calls about where to go. We’re happy to see that investment on the private side to fill that need and it’s a really good design.”

P&Z says no to paint mandates

Responding to complaints about exterior paint color and “character preservation” in the Central Business District, commissioners held a workshop to discuss the advisability of mandating exterior paint requirements. Discussion touched on how other communities enforce their historic look through prescribed color options, the expense and burden to small-business owners to repaint their buildings and the viewpoint of color based on culture. One suggestion was to create an architectural review board.

Vice-Chairman Dia Copeland said, “I’m not in favor of legislating paint colors - unless we do it based on data - if businesses can substantiate the economic impact because of a color or something. Say, the people in a two block radius could substantiate that it altered their economic impact because of that color, if we had enough data, I could see us discussing it. Without data I don’t see it going anywhere. I think we’ve got to do things based on true, hard fact. If businesses are going to be upset about it, give us the data.”

Copeland went on to say that all businesses within that specific radius should be polled because some could have experienced a positive impact from the color of the building in question.

Other business

Commissioners approved the May 14 minutes.

Present were Dia Copeland, Carolyn Katkoski, chairman Randy Peters, Patty Tokoly and Todd Wisner. James Harris and Dr. John Walla were absent. Community Development Director Lupe Diosdado represented the City with Geoff Horn present as the quarterly city council liaison. Also present was Economic Development Specialist Rayna Willenbrink.

P&Z meets the second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. in city council chambers at 200 E. McAlpine Street. The schedule for P&Z meetings and meeting videos is available at https://www.navasotatx.gov/planning-zoning-commission.