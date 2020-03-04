The Navasota Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) held a Regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 27, and conducted public hearings related to a zoning change and implementing GIS mapping requirements.

The first public hearing was held to receive comments regarding developer James Hassell’s request to rezone 102.4197 acres from A/O, Agriculture Open Space District to Pecan Lakes Estates Phase III PUD (Planned Unit Development). The four tracts noted in the request are adjacent to Pecan Lakes Estates Phases I and II, off SH 105 West.

Community Development Director Lupe Diosdado explained that while the concept plan is similar to Phase I and II, there are some minor differences - patio homes were removed, minimum lot size was lowered from 7,000 square feet to 6,000, and lot width from 60-feet to 50.

Responding to a commissioner’s question about the reduction of lot size, Diosdado said, “Obviously, he’s working closely with both homebuilders out there now, and he’s trying to make sure that what he provides to them is something they’ll purchase. That’s a developer and homebuilder relationship. He’s going to build whatever the market is looking for.”

Regarding walkability, commissioners asked Diosdado to research how the Fee in Lieu of Sidewalk Ordinance might factor in having sidewalks on both sides of the street instead of one.

Public comments were received from adjacent property owner, Brandi Riker. Her concerns were about flooding during and after construction since she has none now, maintaining the privacy of her property and plans to widen and extend CR 424 to provide a third entry into the subdivision.

Commissioners advised Riker that current engineering requirements should prevent any change to her drainage status and that CR 424 is not under the jurisdiction of the city. She was advised to contact Grimes County Road & Bridge engineer Harry Walker and Commissioner Barbara Walker about potential changes to the road.

After the hearing was closed, commissioners took no action, preferring to schedule another hearing which Hassell could attend. He was unavailable Thursday for family medical reasons.

Enhancing GIS mapping

After a public hearing with no comments for or against, commissioners approved the city’s request to amend portions of Chapter 14 of the Zoning Ordinance to add GIS requirements to as-built plans.

This new requirement for developers to submit underground construction location information will allow city staff to add additional layers to the existing GIS map to provide “accurate locations of sewer, water, gas, and storm main/sewer lines and taps installed within any right of way or public utility easements”

In a separate public hearing with no comments for or against, commissioners approved the city’s request to amend portions of Chapter 10 of the Subdivision Regulations to add GIS as-built requirements for utility tap locations within easements. The changes are prompted by safety and uniformity.

Citing the requirement that utilities in new residential subdivisions be underground, Diosdado said, “We’ve received a lot of feedback from the local electric providers that during construction of the homes after the transformers that sit on the ground are put in, there is a lot dirt being moved, a lot of digging going on near those transformers. Today there is no requirement saying that the taps need to be far away from the main power line or transformers.”

The amended regulations require taps be extended to the end of the utility easement. Another minor change is that sanitary sewer service lines must be a minimum of 6-inches when servicing two homes or buildings.

Diosdado said, “With all that sewer running in there, you don’t want 4-inches feeding two houses.”

An additional requirement related to meter boxes requires they be half-inch above grade or sticking halfinch above the grass.

Before adjourning, commissioners approved the minutes of the Feb. 13 meeting. Present were Dia Copeland, Carolyn Katkoski, chairman Randy Peters, Patty Tokoly, Dr. John Walla and Todd Wisner. James Harris was absent. Community Development Director Lupe Diosdado was present on behalf of the City.

P&Z meets the second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. in city council chambers at 200 E. McAlpine Street. The schedule for city council, board and commission meetings is available at https://www.navasotatx.gov/ planning-zoning-commission.