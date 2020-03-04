Washington Avenue vying for $25K prize

On Feb. 24, Independent We Stand, a national small business movement, kicked-off its fifth annual America’s Main Streets contest to help consumers, small business owners and Main Street organizations reward a deserving Main Street with $25,000 in cash and sponsor-related prizes. Washington Avenue in Navasota is among this year’s nominees.

“Our Independent We Stand America’s Main Streets contest gives small business owners the opportunity to share their Main Street stories nationwide”, says Independent We Stand co-founder Bill Brunelle. “But we know it takes a community to make that possible, so we’re inviting consumers to help recognize their favorite indie businesses.”

Washington Avenue’s roots go back to when Texas became independent from Mexico and the declaration signed just six miles from Navasota. Also known as Business Hwy 105 now, Washington Avenue was named after Washington, Texas (Washington-On-The-Brazos). Navasota has a rich history in cotton farming and the railroads, so Washington Avenue was central to these industries, many times completely filled with cotton to ship across the nation. It was also a main connector to the Brazos and Navasota rivers for commerce. “It has continued to be a main thoroughfare and the main business district has survived & thrived over the years. If Navasota were to win this prize, we would use the funds to complete the streetscapes project that the city has worked on for more than ten years,” said Bert Miller, mayor of Navasota.

Washington Avenue runs through downtown, the city’s major economic center, but it hasn’t always been that way. Many cities in the U.S. struggle to keep downtown’s economically strong and Navasota has struggled as well. But, we are well on our way with current private investment well in the millions under development, in addition to the investment made by the city through economic development funds and grants.

The first round of voting in the contest began as soon as Washington Avenue was nominated and runs through April 19. All nominations and voting take place on MainStreetContest.com.

Vote now to advance Washington Avenue to the next round

Important dates:

Feb. 24 to April 19: “America’s Main Streets” nominations and quarterfinalist voting.

Mar. 16-20: The Great American “West Coast Cruisin’” road trip.

April 27 to May 24: “America’s Main Streets” semifinalist voting.

June 2: “America’s Main Streets” winner announced.

July 4: “Main Streets Make Us Better” event; “America’s Main Streets” winner announces plans for $25,000 grand prize.

Additional contest prizes include:

STIHL Equipment Certificate for $1,000 worth of STIHL equipment good at any STIHL Dealer in the U.S.

Do it Best Corp. $500 shopping spree.

Free One Day Downtown Assessment from Flip This Town.

Nationwide Marketing Group $500 shopping spree.

PPG Paints $500 shopping spree.

Public relations and social media recognition.

A special plaque for the winner to proudly display. For more information on

For more information on Washington Avenue, visit: MAIN STREET WEBSITE or contact Bert Miller, 936-825-6789, or bmiller@navasotatx.gov.