Rainwater concerns top P&Z agenda

After a public hearing with no comments against, the Navasota Planning Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for another single family residential development in the Dove Crossing subdivision at a Regular Meeting Thursday, Oct. 26. The plat was submitted by JCLB Investments for the 5.04-acre, 15 lot Dove Crossing PUD (Planned Unit Development) which is located along Dove Crossing Lane.

Development Services Director Lupe Diosdado said, “The preliminary plat is approving the general layout and location of all public improvements. We’re still working with the developer on getting drainage figures and drainage plans but in terms of layout, this is in accordance with the PUD document approved in May.”

Because a portion of the tract is in the Federal Emergency Management Agency flood plain, five of the homes will be constructed on the south end of the tract facing Dove Crossing Lane. The remaining 10 homes will be constructed on the north and south side of White Wing at the north end of the tract. Approximately 3-acres in the middle will serve as a detention pond and common area maintained by the HOA.

Diosdado continued, “We did receive a very preliminary version of what they’re looking at in terms of drainage and most of that common area is going to be somewhat of a pond. There’s not a lot of use for it because it’s a flood zone. They obviously want to avoid putting anything in the middle of it.”

Project Rep J.C. Wall said, “We’ll definitely keep ourselves out of that flood plain.”

Candlewood Suites

Following lengthy discussion about drainage, commissioners approved the preliminary site plan submitted by AAKAS, LLC for construction of a Candlewood Suites motel at 9313 SH 6 adjacent to the existing Comfort Inn & Suites.

Diosdado said, “We know there are past drainage issues in Dove Crossing so of course we take every project in this area, not more seriously than any other, but we definitely take an extra set of eyes to make sure drainage is accounted for.”

He continued, “The preliminary site plan was reviewed in accordance with all applicable codes and regulations as well as a drainage. They provided an engineer-stamped drainage report and this is required when you have areas of unstudied flood zones. They were unlucky. The last flood study ended right before their property so most of their property was in an unstudied area.”

Kimley Horn civil engineer, Trevor Brown, said, “There is a swell on the perimeter that will pick up the drainage that comes to the site and take it to the pond. There is a pipe outfall that takes it down south to the standing water pond (Patout Pond) and from there water rises in the lake and it goes to the TxDOT culvert.”

While there were no public comments, staff had received a written objection from the owners of the Comfort Inn & Suites prompted by drainage concerns. According to the letter, Comfort Inn & Suites had been sued in district court by the previous owner of the property where Auto Trust now resides. The previous owner alleged construction of the Comfort Inn & Suites caused flooding.

Before adjourning, commissioners approved the minutes of the Oct. 12, meeting.

Commissioners in attendance included Ethan Barcak, Carolyn Katkoski, chairman Randy Peters and Todd Wisner. Dia Copeland, Debbie Hancock and Dr. John Walla were absent. In addition to Diosdado representing the City, Mayor Bert Miller served as city council liaison.

The meeting may be viewed in its entirety at https://www.navasotatx. gov/planning-zoning-commission.