PEACE out cancer!

Rattlers punch ticket to state

April 10, 2024 - 00:00
News
The growth of soccer in Navasota is evident with attendance numbers increasing each game. Fans rose to their feet at Katy ISD’s Legacy Stadium cheering the Rattlers to back-to-back wins to advance to the 4A State Tournament. Success of the Rattler soccer team has generated a new fan base throughout Rattler ...

