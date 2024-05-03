Record rainfall may flood Texas 6 bridge

Recent rainfall with more rainfall forecasted is impacting rivers and lakes that are already out of

their banks. The City of Navasota released a warning to residents that the Navasota River could

potentially flood over the overpass north of Navasota as soon as Saturday, May 4 following the

release of water at the Lake Limestone Dam.

TxDOT Public Information Officer, Bobby Colwell said TxDOT is closely monitoring the Navasota

River and has emergency measures on standby. Recent rainfall may also affect the Navasota

River bridge on Texas 30.

Navasota city officials urge people to avoid driving if possible and to avoid driving through

water.

Driving through water poses multiple threats.

• In most cases it is impossible to accurately judge water depth.

• It takes minimal amounts of water to sweep a vehicle off the roadway.

• Water on roadways may cause roadways to wash out.

ALWAYS REMEMBER — TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.

Official notification issued by the City of Navasota

Heavy rainfall in the region over the last several days has resulted in flooding for many areas

north and east of Navasota.

The significant rainfall has led to record high levels in many lakes, resulting in necessary dam

releases in an effort to control flooding. This has resulted in higher-than-normal levels in many

rivers, including the Navasota River.

The City of Navasota is coordinating with Grimes County and the State in preparation for

increased water levels in the Navasota River that could result in flooding over Hwy 6 in

Navasota tomorrow, May 4th. The City of Navasota and TxDOT have resources in place in the

event Hwy 6 needs to be closed in Navasota due to flooding tomorrow and will monitor river

and road conditions closely over the next 24 hours.

We will also be closely monitoring Business 6 on the north side of Navasota. Currently, the City

does not anticipate street or structure flooding at any other locations in the city, but we will

continue to monitor conditions and be prepared if additional flooding occurs. If you do not need

to travel, we encourage you to stay off the roads and always avoid flooded roadways. Follow

the City of Navasota on Facebook and social media for updates. We will send another phone

notification tomorrow if a closure of Hwy 6 is necessary.

