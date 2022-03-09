RECORD-SETTING BIRTHDAY BASH

The City of Navasota celebrated Texas Independence Day with the 10th annual Texas Birthday Bash in downtown Navasota March 4-5. The twoday event was attended by over 10,000 people.

Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks stated the event was a huge success. “In fact, it was the largest attended te event in Navasota History,” he said.

On-stage Texas Birthday Bash put together a star-studded lineup including Diamond Rio, The Randy Rogers Band, Pat Green, Randall King, Cory Morrow and more.

“I want to give a big shout out to Madison Brooks and all her hard work prior to leaving the city in attaining an amazing artist lineup,” said Weeks. “I believe that great artists played a huge part in our successful event along with great weather.”

Throughout the event city staff worked tirelessly to host many visitors to the community. “The glue that held this event together was my amazing team,” explained Weeks. “Many may not know, but the City of Navasota employees made this event happen - from the many hours planning, to setup, until the early morning hours to cleanup and tear down the setups.”

Several jurisdictions patrolled event grounds to ensure TBB was not only a fun, but also a safe event for families. Weeks said, “As the new city manager for this amazing small town, I’m blessed to have such dedicated and amazing staff. As I walked around the event, I noticed all my employees giving 100% and trying their best to make our visitors feel special. After working a full week, they turned around and gave all they had this weekend, and for that I’m thankful.”

Weeks also credits council members that provide the support and resources to run a successful event and a great town.

When not gathered around the stage, visitors enjoyed Made-in-Texas craft vendors and food, had fun in the kids’ zone on the bucking bull, bounce houses, petting zoo and the Wild West Gun Show.

Texas Birthday Bash is held in downtown Navasota the first weekend in March. Find the latest TBB information at www.texasbirthdaybash.com or follow them on Facebook.