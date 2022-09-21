Richards ISD construction progressing

RICHARDS - The new look of Richards Independent School District is taking shape, and anticipation of the new facilities are building.

Voters approved the $6.9 million bond in May 2021 with a 78% approval rating. This is the first successful bond for Richards ISD since 1965. With the continued growth in the district, upgrading facilities has been at the forefront.

“Construction is still on track and looking great,” said RISD Superintendent William Boyce. “Everything is moving smoothly and at a fast pace due to great weather and the availability of materials.”

Looking around campus, the vision is becoming reality. Framework for the new gymnasium and classrooms are nearing completion. Boyce said electrical work will begin next week and roof installation will follow.

There are also new classrooms being constructed on the east side of the school. Concrete has been poured and framing is anticipated to begin this week. Boyce said if construction continues as planned, classrooms on the east side may be ready for use by spring 2023.

A new ag shop was erected and is nearing completion. Classroom space and the few remaining interior projects within the shop are expected to be complete by Christmas. Students and faculty can remain safe from the elements walking on a new covered sidewalk from the cafeteria to the gym.

The future is brighter than it has ever been for the Panther baseball team. Light pole bases have been installed. Once electrical components arrive, lights will be installed on the baseball field. This is the first time Richards will have a lighted ballpark. A backstop, fencing, irrigation and sod will also be installed. “Our goal is to play baseball in the spring on our new field,” stated Boyce.

Boyce said the only project that is 100% complete is the construction of a new bus barn. “The entire bond project under contract is expected to be complete by August of 2023,” explained Boyce. “We are expecting to be in the classrooms and in the new gym at the start of next year.”