Road & Bridge files annual road condition report

Grimes County Road & Bridge Engineer Harry Walker presented the Annual Road Condition Report to Grimes County Commissioners Court, Wednesday, April 21. Walker told commissioners, “The legislature has determined that we need to submit an annual road condition report in conjunction with the CTIF grants (TxDOT County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!