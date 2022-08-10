Road widens for Jack in the Box

At the Aug. 8, 2022, Navasota City Council Monday, council approved a Chapter 380 Agreement in the amount of $73,333.33 with RAM Navasota, LLC, developer of the Jack in the Box at 2010 SH 105 East. According to Development Services Director Lupe Diosdado, developer Mark Holmes will widen approximately 425 linear feet of the north/south extension of CR 425, aka Durden Street, to a 30-foot-wide road to accommodate anticipated increased two-way traffic. Construction is expected to cost $220,000. The city will reimburse the developer approximately one-third of the costs, not to exceed $73,333 in the form of a grant payable in three installments not to exceed

$24,444.44 each. The first reimbursement will be made upon issuance of the Certificate of Occupancy (CO) for the Jack in the Box restaurant, the second upon a lease agreement with a tenant or issuance of a CO for the commercial space west of the restaurant and the third upon a lease agreement or CO for the commercial spaces south of the restaurant. It was noted Grimes County commissioners were asked to participate in the agreement in light of the positive economic impact to the tax base, but they declined since CR 425 is in the Navasota city limits.

The north-south segment of CR 425/Durden Street will be renamed at a future date.