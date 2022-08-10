Too fast for a Sunday drive

Grimes County Sheriff Deputies arrested two speeding motorcyclists that led them on a high-speed chase Sunday, Aug. 7. Grimes County Patrol Sergeant Guadalupe Santana said officers were on Farm-to-Market Road 1774 heading south towards FM 2445 when they clocked a pair of motorcyclists driving 95 mph in the opposite direction.

Deputies turned around and attempted to catch up the bikers, but lost sight of them as they approached FM 2819. As deputies approached Texas State Highway 90 from FM 1774, they spotted the motorcyclists turning onto Hwy. 90 and heading northbound toward Roans Prairie. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the bikers continued driving, reaching speeds of 125-plus mph. Officers observed the bikers passing vehicles on the shoulder of the road and in no passing zones. Another deputy traveling in the opposite direction intercepted the motorcycles and conducted a felony traffic stop near the intersection of Hwy. 90 and Hwy. 30 in Roans Prairie. Both suspects, Adonay Moises Canizalez-Finol and Rafael David Guerra-Ariza, from Katy, were arrested and charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle.