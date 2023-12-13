Searchers locate missing man

Multiple agencies collaborated in the search and safe recovery of a missing 84-year-old man.

First responders and search crews began searching for Harry Jenkins, Dec. 11, after his vehicle was located in a ditch off Texas 249 near CR 307 in Grimes County. The search halted around 9:45 p.m. and resumed Tuesday morning. Jenkins was found along a fence line around 9:20 a.m. Dec. 12. He was treated by EMS and air-lifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

Jenkins was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 6, near the 10600 block of Idlebrook Drive in Houston. A Silver Alert was issued on Dec. 8.

The alert described Jenkins as a white male, 6-foottwo- inches tall. 201 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown vest, long sleeve shirt, red plaid pajama pants with suspenders and black and gold Crocs (shoes).

Jenkins’ 2014 Toyota Camry, white in color, was located by Grimes County Sheriff ‘s Office. It was reported that Jenkin’s cellphone was pinging at a hospital in Houston, however hospital staff confirmed he was not at the hospital.

The search began near the location of the recovered vehicle. Search dogs, helicopters, ATV’s, a drone and foot searches were all utilized. Multiple agencies from Grimes, Brazos, Washington and Montgomery Counties assisted in the search and rescue.

Sowell said he was in communication with the Anderson County Sheriff where Jenkin’s family resides.