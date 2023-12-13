Monday accident kills one

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a Monday afternoon, two-vehicle fatality crash on Texas 105 west and CR 423.

According to the preliminary crash investigation, around 2:45 p.m., Dec. 11, a 2019 Hyundai Elantra was stopped at the intersection of CR 423 and Texas 105 preparing to turn onto Texas 105. A 2018 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling eastbound on Texas 105 when the Hyundai turned in front of the Dodge.

The driver of the Hyundai, Kylie Morgan, 21, of Canyon Lake, was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Navasota where she succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced deceased by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Mark Laughlin.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge were not injured. The accident remains under investigation.