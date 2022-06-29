Sounds of Summer baggers

For the first time at the Sounds of Summer Concert series hosted by the City of Navasota, a cornhole tournament run by Grimes County Corn hole was held. Over 30 players competed on the lawn of Navasota City Hall. Taking first place were BJ Mendez and Brady Derrett. Placing second were Nick Garcia and Steven Loewen. In third place were Glenn Traylor and Lonny Hooks. Grimes County Corn hole will host another tournament at Navasota City Hall during the Navasota Freedom Fest Friday, July 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Boards will open at 5:30p.m. for warmups. Courtesy photos