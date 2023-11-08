Speeding motorcyclist faces felony charge

A speeding driver on a motorcycle led law enforcement on a chase Nov. 4, that reportedly reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

A Grimes County Deputy attempted to pull over a green motorcycle that was heading northbound on Texas 6. The driver accelerated and fled the deputy reaching speeds over 100 mph.

The deputy pursued the driver into Brazos County until he exited onto FM 2154 toward College Station. For a few moments the deputy lost sight of the motorcycle but located it again on FM 2154 near Hidden Springs Way.

At that time the driver yielded, and the deputy conducted a felony stop. The driver, Kenneth Alan Hicks, was arrested for Evading Arrest/ Detention with a Motor Vehicle, a State Jail Felony. Hicks was booked into the Grimes County Jail.