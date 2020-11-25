Stafford discusses Home for the Holidays

One of the most anticipated fundraisers in Navasota is Operation Blue Santa. You don’t want to miss a chance to donate to such a worthy cause and Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford discusses how to involved.

Stafford also discusses Home for the Holidays, a Christmas event in downtown Navasota. Hear Navasota Examiner Publisher Ana Cosino and Willy 98.7 Radio Personality Kenny Graves ask Stafford a series of questions submitted by the public.

Highlights from Grilling Stafford — Episode 28

Operation Blue Santa is back this year, how can businesses or individuals get involved to help out? “Well, they can sure participate by sponsoring. To do that, they just have to call Lieutenant Mize at the Navasota Police Department. He will be glad to help them out and get them pointed in the right direction, so that they can participate in this year’s Blue Santa. It’s a great event for our kith in the community. “

Can you tell us about Home for the Holidays event coming up Saturday, Dec. 12?

“That’s another great event. Of course, it is being modified this year. We do still have the lighted Christmas Parade. We are going to have some live music, but we will not have the bounce houses or skating rink this year. We’re trying to take the necessary precautions to keep people from unnecessary exposure. All the stores are going to have specials, cookies and hot chocolate. Who knows what other kind of surprise may come up from now until Dec. 12.”

Do we have anything new coming in 2021?

“One of the big things of course that has been happening for several years now is new rooftops coming to town. Our residential development continues to boom. We continue to meet regularly with developers who want to be in Navasota, people who want to come be citizens of Navasota. Of course, the big new thing and we talk about it all the time is the great things that are happening on our commercial side, new restaurant downtown, new hotel downtown, new retail spaces and apartments downtown. There are a lot of cool things that keep us going. The biggest thing I would hope is new in 2021 is that we don’t have a lot of COVID running around “

The alley between Farquhar and railroad street is that a public roadway or a parking lot?

`It’s actually a public right-of-way not a roadway. It is blocked quite a bit due to the numerous construction projects that are occurring over there. Actually, traffic that is avoiding the closed Railroad Street should be utilizing Farquhar Street or Tenth Street not really the alley way.”

