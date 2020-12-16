Stafford trash talking

Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford talks trash with Navasota Examiner Publisher Ana Cosino and Willy 98.7 Radio Personality Kenny Graves in Grilling Stafford – Episode 31.

Stafford discusses illegal dumping and how the community can help combat illegal dumping. Stafford also discusses holiday scams, answers transportation concerns and more.

Highlights from Grilling Stafford – Episode 30

This time of year, there are always scams making headlines. Have you heard of any scams this year in Navasota?

“Yeah, unfortunately there are scams always and of course I think Christmas brings out the best in them or the worst in them – whatever you want to call it. I have heard of a couple this year. People are actually on the ground asking for money and putting out false information. It makes it difficult because I know that, especially this time of year, if somebody comes up to you and needs a little extra money a lot of people really want to help somebody that’s in need. My suggestion to the lady that called me is be very cautious and if you are concerned call the police department to make sure.”

Is it permissible to park motorcycles on sidewalks?

“No. People should not be parking a motorcycle on a sidewalk. It is a motor vehicle it should be parked at the curb or in a parking space. I know sometimes people think it’s like a bicycle, but it is an actual motor vehicle, and it should be parked in the proper location.”

There has been a lot of illegal dumping at Manley Park, who is responsible for keeping the park clean and enforcing illegal dumping laws? “Well, we get a lot of illegal dumping in a lot of places and that is a problem right there with those dumpsters. The city parks and facilities manager and his department are the ones responsible for cleaning up that stuff. Our code enforcement department is responsible for trying to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice. But one thing that could help us a lot is citizens. There are people that live in that neighborhood - people that watch. If you see someone dumping illegally at the dumpster, or any place anywhere you see that, please call the police department and let us know. I’ve reported many times where people are dumping downtown in dumpsters where I know they don’t own the business. That is actually a violation of law. That is theft of service. Those business owners are paying for that service and when you fill their dumpster up illegally, that is a violation of law and we have taken many illegal dumpers to court and they find out the hard way that it costs a lot of money to dump in those dumpsters. Please help us out but we try to stay on top of it as much as we can as well.”

Is it legal to drive golf carts on Navasota streets?

“That’s a very technical question. There’s some wording in the state law that allows people to drive if they live within a mile of a golf course and all that but really the city does not have an ordinance pertaining to golf carts or other vehicles like that, so that’s a state law. Those individuals need to have a conversation or do some research and they can always call the police department and ask as they are doing their research to see if it is illegal to drive their golf cart.”

Who takes care of that big clock over City Hall? What is done when the time changes? Does someone climb up to adjust the hands or is it controlled via WiFi like our digital devices?

“It is controlled from an office, so we do not have to send anyone up in the tower. If you watch in the middle of the night during time change some day light savings time to standard time or vice versa the clock moves a little bit quicker and it gets set to the right time.”

