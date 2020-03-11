Steptoe has three first-place finishes

MADISONVILLE-The Navasota Lady Rattlers produce outstanding results at the Madisonville Invitational with the varsity finishing in fifth place and junior-varsity securing third place.

“You always want to start off your track season by challenging the kids, and going to Madisonville is always a challenge,” explained Navasota Girl’s Track Coach Jersey Gates. “There are very good state level teams and athletes there every year and it gives our girls a chance to see where we need to improve and what we need to build upon for the rest of the season.”

This was the first meet of the year for the Lady Rattlers. “I told our girls we use this first meet as a starting block for the season. We were banged up with some injuries throughout the meet, but our kids battled and fought through them because they wanted to compete, and as a coach that is a joy to witness. Now we just have to get healthy before our next meet to do just that. Very proud of all of our girls and I am excited to see what happens for the rest of the season because it can be very special,” explained Gates.

The Lady placed third in the 4x200 Relay with team members Jayda Harris, Tamia Dailey, Mikayla Collins and Taniyah Warren.

Navasota JV had three first place finishes by Kylie Steptoe in the 400 Meter Dash, 100 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles.

Other results for the JV include: 4x100 Relay- second place (Nijah Willims, Ke’Yauna Roberson, Justice Hearld, Raven Taylor), 100M Dash- third place (Raven Taylor), 4x200 Relay- fourth place (Raven Taylor, Ke’Yauna Roberson, Justice Hearld, Kennedy Jackson), 400M Dash- fourth place (Robbie Morton), 200M Dashsecond place (Kennedy Jackson), sicth place (Ke’Yauna Roberson), 1600M Run- sixth place (Jade Dominguez).