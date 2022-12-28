Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
LOUIS POSINSKI, JR. 1952 – 2022
Commissioners approve new website
Strong winds entrap woman

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
December 28, 2022 - 00:00
News
    Courtesy photos Strong winds are suspected of trapping a Shiro woman in her home when a tree fell Thursday, Dec. 22.

SHIRO – Strong winds ushering in a cold front, are suspected of ushering in substantial damage that trapped a woman inside her home Thursday, Dec. 22.  

 

Shiro Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home near Carrol Drive and Ethal Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a tree fell on the home trapping one woman inside.

 

Firefighters worked to release the woman, then she was transported to a local hospital. The woman escaped major injury, sustaining only minor injuries.

