Strong winds entrap woman

SHIRO – Strong winds ushering in a cold front, are suspected of ushering in substantial damage that trapped a woman inside her home Thursday, Dec. 22.

Shiro Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home near Carrol Drive and Ethal Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a tree fell on the home trapping one woman inside.

Firefighters worked to release the woman, then she was transported to a local hospital. The woman escaped major injury, sustaining only minor injuries.