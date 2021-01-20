Submerged vehicle reported stolen

Several agencies responded to reports of a vehicle submerged in the Brazos River Tuesday, Jan. 12, under the Texas State Highway 105 bridge between Navasota and Old Washington.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated the call was received at approximately 12:45 p.m. reporting a vehicle that was almost completely submerged with only the top exposed. A search was conducted for possible victims, but the vehicle was empty.

Myatt said the vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Rogue, was reported stolen Monday, Jan. 11 from Houston. The highway was closed for several hours while the vehicle was removed from the river.

According to Myatt, the case has been turned over to Brazos County Law Enforcement.