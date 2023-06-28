Summer flavors at Classic Rock
June 28, 2023 - 00:00
Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen welcomes summer with an array of great flavors! Enjoy four specialty drinks ranging from coffee to smoothies.
Summer Breeze – A coffee drink with raspberry and coconut that can be made iced or hot!
Wild Thing – Classic Rock’s signature lemonade mixed with wild berry.
Summertime Blues – A blueberry lemonade smoothie.
Also enjoy “Strawberries and Cream,” “Orange Creamsicle” and “Cake Batter Frappes.”
For more information visit https://classicrocknavasota. com/.