JOAN DEE QUINN 1932 – 2023
Published 2 days ago
Last updated 1 day ago
Summer flavors at Classic Rock

Special To The Examiner
June 28, 2023 - 00:00
Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen welcomes summer with an array of great flavors! Enjoy four specialty drinks ranging from coffee to smoothies.

Summer Breeze – A coffee drink with raspberry and coconut that can be made iced or hot!

Wild Thing – Classic Rock’s signature lemonade mixed with wild berry.

Summertime Blues – A blueberry lemonade smoothie.

Also enjoy “Strawberries and Cream,” “Orange Creamsicle” and “Cake Batter Frappes.”

For more information visit https://classicrocknavasota. com/.

