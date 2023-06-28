Summer flavors at Classic Rock

Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen welcomes summer with an array of great flavors! Enjoy four specialty drinks ranging from coffee to smoothies.

Summer Breeze – A coffee drink with raspberry and coconut that can be made iced or hot!

Wild Thing – Classic Rock’s signature lemonade mixed with wild berry.

Summertime Blues – A blueberry lemonade smoothie.

Also enjoy “Strawberries and Cream,” “Orange Creamsicle” and “Cake Batter Frappes.”

For more information visit https://classicrocknavasota. com/.