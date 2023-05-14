Sunday morning Highway 6 fatal

Early Sunday morning, May 14, at approximately 4:25 a.m. Navasota Police were dispatched to State Highway 6 for a vehicle/pedestrian crash.

A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) dump truck was traveling south on State Highway 6 and attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking along the highway. The truck allegedly struck the pedestrian, lost control and rolled into the ditch.

The driver of the truck is being treated for minor injuries. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace.

Navasota Police are investigating the crash.

Highway 6 southbound traffic is currently detouring to the feeder road north of Highway 90. The entrance ramp at Highway 90 on to Highway 6 is also closed.

No further details or names will be released until the next of kin is notified.