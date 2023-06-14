Suspect names in traffic stop released

ROANS PRAIRIE The names of two men arrested during a Roans Prairie traffic stop have been released. Roberto Solorio, 34, of Houston and Antwine Darel, 35, of Shreveport La, were both arrested on June 3.

Solorio was charged with Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substances, PG 1 4g-200g, Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. He was released June 3, on bonds totaling $27,000.

Darel was charged with Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substances, PG 1 4g-200g, and Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces. He was released June 5, on a $22,000 bond.

Around 2:30 a.m. June 3, Deputy Copeland observed a silver Dodge Ram run a stop sign at the intersection of Texas 30 and Texas 90 in Roans Prairie. When Copeland approached the vehicle a strong odor of marijuana was detected so a probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle.

A firearm was found on the driver. Deputies also found narcotics, multiple cellphones and a digital scale. Sgt. Santana discovered a hidden compartment near the engine block inside the vehicle containing $3,000 cash and more narcotics.